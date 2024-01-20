Chelsea transfers: Pochettino warned away from Southampton star after manager holds talks

TEAMtalk revealed that Chelsea are considering a bid for Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has warned Chelsea that it will take “a lot of money” to sign defender Kyle Walker-Peters in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk revealed on Tuesday that Chelsea are considering submitting a bid for the defender after encouraging conversations with the player’s representatives, with sources close to the player indicating that a bid of £30million could secure the signing of Walker-Peters this month.

His ability to play at both right-back and left-back has made him an attractive proposition for Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino, who has seen Reece James and Ben Chilwell suffer injuries this season.

Yet with Southampton pushing for an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season, the club’s unwillingness to lose their star players is seen as a “major” stumbling block to any potential deal.

Southampton sources informed TEAMtalk that it will require a “substantial bid” to persuade the club to sell Walker-Peters in January, having already raised funds by selling captain James Ward-Prowse to West Ham United last summer.

The Saints currently sit third in the Championship table, three points behind Ipswich Town who currently hold the second automatic-promotion place behind runaway league leaders Leicester City.

READ MORE: Fulham make approach for Chelsea star Pochettino doesn’t trust as Silva eyes replacement for key player

Southampton boss responds to Chelsea interest in Walker-Peters

And ahead of Southampton’s trip to Swansea City on Saturday, Saints boss Martin was adamant that there have been no discussions about letting Walker-Peters leave – and teased that it would take “a lot of money” for the club’s stance to change.

He told BBC Radio Solent: “I spoke to Kyle. I also know his agent really well. There’s been no conversation at all about him wanting to leave.

“He’s in such a good place. I think he’s enjoying himself. It would take a lot of money to prise him away.”

Walker-Peters joined Southampton on an initial loan deal from Tottenham in January 2020 before signing a five-year deal to make the move permanent that summer.

The 26-year-old has made 27 appearances so far this season, registering two goals and two assists as Martin has implemented a possession-based style of play at St Mary’s.

Walker-Peters has two England caps to his name, having made his international debut against Switzerland in March 2022.

However, he has not made an international appearance for almost two years with his England prospects suffering as a result of Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea sent second public rejection in striker pursuit by target himself whose current spell is ‘far from over’