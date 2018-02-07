Pochettino warns Moura of 3 stars he’s competing with at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has told £25million January signing Lucas Moura he faces quite the battle to claim a regular place in the Tottenham side.

The Brazilian winger has been settling in at Spurs following his Deadline Day arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazilian was pictured on Tuesday laughing and joking with Moussa Sissoko and Serge Aurier, who he played with at PSG.

But Moura has been told he must get up to speed and the required fitness levels before being in contention to make his debut.

The 25-year-old had made only six appearances for PSG this season before his switch to London and early suggestions are that he is some way from making their first team.

Pochettino said: “For him, he’s not going to come here and say, ‘oh because he is Lucas Moura and came from Paris St Germain, he’s going to play. He needs to show that he is better than our players. That is the fair competition.

“If you are in Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar arrives, if he is better than you then he plays. It’s fair, he’s better. If not, then they need to compete. Here, Lucas Moura must compete with [Erik] Lamela, with Sonny [Heung-min], with [Christian] Eriksen.”

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline.

More from Planet Sport: Bigger isn’t better in rugby, says John Nicholson. (Planet Rugby)