Pochettino wins, with Chelsea ‘ready’ to pay huge Osimhen clause after Napoli superstar says yes

Chelsea want to add a world-class striker to their squad and reports from Italy suggest they are ‘ready’ to pay Victor Osimhen’s mammoth release clause.

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted in recent interviews that the Londoners are considering bringing in a new front man to provide competition for Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja.

Jackson has struggled to climatise to the Premier League, while Broja is yet to make any real impact since recovering from a serious injury.

Fellow striker Christopher Nkunku has just returned to the squad after recovering from his own injury woes, but it remains to be seen what impact he will have on the team.

Pochettino has been considering a number of different striker targets. Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic is one option Chelsea are looking at for this window, for example.

Osimhen has always been the Blues manager’s top target, however, and a fresh report from Italy has claimed that they are prepared to pay whatever it takes to get a deal done for the Napoli superstar.

Chelsea ‘ready’ to splash €120m on Osimhen

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk on Friday, Osimhen is prepared to agree to a move to Chelsea after being convinced by Blues legends Didier Drogba and John Obi-Mikel.

TEAMtalk understands the Nigeria international would welcome an approach from Chelsea and is happy to do a pre-agreement this month that would see him officially make the move in the summer.

The only thing standing in the way of Chelsea signing Osimhen, therefore, is whether they can agree on a transfer fee with Napoli.

He penned a new contract with the Italian giants last month – but it includes a release clause reportedly set at €120m (£116m).

Now, according to Italian outlet Il Matino, Chelsea are ‘willing’ to pay ‘Osimhen’s entire €120m release clause’ to beat the competition to his signature.

The Blues are ‘ready’ to make their move, so it seems Todd Boehly will sanction another mega-money acquisition in the coming months despite Financial Fair Play concerns.

There’s no doubt that Osimhen could be a potentially game-changing signing for Pochettino and his team, though.

The 25-year-old centre-forward netted an incredible 26 goals in 32 league games last season, firing Napoli to their first Serie A title since 1990.

Osimhen has continued his scoring form this term, too, netting seven in 13 outings so far.

If he could have a similar impact at Chelsea, he could be the man to take the London club back to the top of the Premier League.

