Pochettino’s ‘dream’ striker target revealed, as Chelsea plot stunning move for Arsenal linked Serie A star

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly ‘dreaming’ of bringing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea as he looks to add more goals to his side.

The Blues have brought in Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku and Deivid Washington this summer but the attacking trio are yet to have a big impact on their team’s form.

Jackson has scored just one goal in six Premier League appearances so far. Nkunku is sidelined until December with an injury, while Washington is only 18, and more of a prospect than the other two.

As a team, Chelsea have scored seven goals in seven league games. This mirrors their less-than-prolific form from last season, when they scored only 38 goals in the whole campaign.

With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Pochettino is keen to add another striker to his squad.

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, several big names are on the manager’s radar. Victor Osimhen is one of Chelsea’s most exciting targets, while Ivan Toney is another player they are considering a bid for.

However, a recent report has claimed that Chelsea’s top winter target is actually Vlahovic – who would allegedly be happy to make the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Pochettino ‘dreams’ of bringing Vlahovic to Chelsea

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercatoTV, Pochettino ‘dreams’ of signing Vlahovic in ‘one of the upcoming windows’ and Chelsea could make a bid for him in January.

That makes Vlahovic their ‘priority’ in attack, even though they may find it difficult reach an agreement with Juventus. It’s noted that the Old Lady’s price tag for the striker is ‘exaggerated,’ though, which is why Chelsea have alternative options on their list.

The report adds that convincing the Serbia international of their project wouldn’t be a problem for the Blues, as they are a ‘very attractive’ destination for him.

Arsenal have previously registered an interest in Vlahovic, so they could potentially rival Chelsea for his signature. Those links have gone quiet recently, though.

Vlahovic signed for Juventus in June 2022 and he has shown some flashes of brilliance at the Italian club. He scored 14 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions last season.

He has started off very well this term, too, netting four goals and making one assist in six games, although he’s currently sidelined with an injury.

Previous reports suggest that Juventus value Vlahovic at around £69m. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea do make a concrete bid for the striker this winter.

