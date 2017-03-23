‘Podolski: The Movie’; Hart drops the ‘F’ bomb

Lukas Podolski has described his final game for Germany as “like a great movie” after he scored a stunning winner against England on Wednesday night.

Podolski struck a left-footed thunderbolt in the 69th minute to sink an experimental England side, who had applied themselves pretty well in Dortmund only to get beaten.

The game represented the 130th and final international appearance of Podolski’s career, with the 31-year-old now retiring from Germany duty.

“This is like a great movie,” he told ARD after the game. “We win 1-0 and I score the goal.

“I know I have a left foot that was probably gifted to me by God, or someone up there, and I can always rely on it. I am proud of these last 13 years.

We really wanted to make tonight special and we succeeded! Big goal @Podolski10 !! It was a pleasure even if you're from cologne…???????? pic.twitter.com/qvDqY6U4Lt — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) March 22, 2017

“From the atmosphere in the stadium you could see the connection I have with people from Cologne.

“There were at least 30,000 people from Cologne in the stadium. It gives you goose bumps. That’s when you know where you home is, and that you’ve done a lot of good, also off the pitch. That makes me very proud.”

Podolski also revealed what England goalkeeper Joe Hart said to him after the stunning winner, with the duo sharing a conversation in the aftermath.

The forward added: “He said it was a f***ing brilliant shot – amazing!”