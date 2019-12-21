Pogba agent lashes out at Man Utd as he seeks clarity over his client

Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has accused Manchester United of being more concerned with money than football.

Raiola insists that the Frenchman is happy to stay at Old Trafford, but he has urged United to rediscover the ‘identity’ they prized under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Raiola told The Telegraph: “Paul wants to be successful and happy and wants to win prizes and he would love to do that with Manchester United. At least when Ferguson was there you saw it was his team – the way they played, pro-active, and the players that came in came in with an eye on how to play that game.

“So I say, make your identity of what you want your club to be and then find the LEGO parts for it. You need that clarity.

“The club needs a specialist, a sports director, someone between the team, the coach and the owners, someone who can bridge the sides. Today you need that specialist because the coach has no time to manage scouts and other tasks and I feel that is lacking at Manchester United.

“In truth I look at Manchester United and think that they have more an American mentality than a European one.

“By that I mean that sometimes it seems the club is more concerned about the economic part than the sports part and that is a very American way of thinking. They need someone to connect the economic side and the sports side.”

Meanwhile, United are pondering making a move for Jean-Clair Todibo at Barcelona, according to a report in Spain.

Friday’s Sport via Sport Witness claims the 19-year-old has a number of offers on the table, but United have “entered very strong” for the defender.

The report claims United representatives travelled to Catalonia this week to hold talks with the LaLiga champions over a move for the France U20 player.

Todibo has struggled for minutes since agreeing to join Barcelona in January from Toulouse as a free agent. Todibo only officially joined Barca on July 1 and he has struggled to get game time with just three appearances this season.

It's claimed that Todibo has still caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is looking to build a squad with talented youngsters.