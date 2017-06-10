‘Pogba and I can drive Man Utd to glory’, says Herrera

Ander Herrera has hailed midfield partner Paul Pogba and says they can drive Manchester United’s quest for trophies.

Herrera operated from a deeper position while Pogba enjoys a more roaming brief as Man Utd won the League Cup and Europa League last season, and the Spaniard believes there is plenty more to come.

“It is easy to play with him, he [Pogba] is a top player.,” Herrera told Sport 360.

“He likes to attack more than me so when we both play together I have to protect the defence more.

“I try to keep my position more because you know Paul has the ability to score; the ability to head, to shoot, to dribble – he has everything.

“I think we have a good partnership, hopefully we can play together for a long time and win trophies for the club.”