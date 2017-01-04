Pogba and Ibrahimovic take their place in PL’s Bad Boys XI

You may be surprised to learn that Man Utd duo Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are among the Premier League bad boys of the season. But who else takes their place in our XI?

There is plenty being made of Mike Dean’s performance in West Ham’s 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Monday evening, with the referee controversially sending off Sofiane Feghouli in the opening exchanges between the two teams at the Olympic Stadium.

The Algerian’s dismissal means only Manchester City (4) have received more red cards than West Ham (3) in the Premier League this season, but do the Hammers have any representatives in the ill-disciplined XI?

Here, WhoScored.com have formulated their own algorithm to determine the XI; number of fouls x yellow cards (x2 for red cards) with the sum calculated deemed an ill-discipline score.

Petr Cech – Arsenal

Only three goalkeepers have committed at least one foul in the Premier League this season – Thibaut Courtois, Heurelho Gomes and Petr Cech. However, with the latter picking up two yellow cards, the Arsenal man is the goalkeeping representative in the ill-disciplined XI in the Premier League so far this season.

Jose Holebas – Watford

Jose Holebas’ inclusion is little shock considering he’s received more yellow cards (9) than any other Premier League player this term, including five in his last eight top-flight appearances. What’s more is that the Greek left-back has committed just 24 fouls, with his feistiness at times landing him in hot water with officials and enough to earn an ill-discipline score of 234.

Miguel Britos – Watford

Watford team-mate Miguel Britos features at the heart of the defence having earned five yellow cards and one red from his 15 Premier League appearances this season. Having committed 21 fouls, the Uruguayan centre-back has earned an ill-discipline score of 230, with his concerning numbers earning him a statistically calculated WhoScored.com weakness of ‘discipline’.

Winston Reid – West Ham

Britos is partnered at the back by West Ham man Winston Reid with a flurry of cards in the build up to the festive break, including a red card in the 3-2 loss at Tottenham, earning the New Zealand international an ill-discipline score of 210 so far this campaign.

Danny Simpson – Leicester

Danny Simpson ranks second for yellow cards (8) in the Premier League this season and so it comes as little shock to see him feature in the team. Eight yellow cards despite committing just 20 fouls across 17 appearances this term means Simpson’s ill-discipline score is 160, higher than any right-back.

Paul Pogba – Manchester United

World record signing Paul Pogba tops the foul count in the Premier League this season having been pulled up by officials on 41 occasions this term. That being said, he has been booked just the six times in England’s top tier following his return to Manchester United, with he very much erring on the side of caution. United rank second for fouls per Premier League game (13) this season, with Pogba part of the reason for the high figure. With that, an ill-discipline score of 246 sees him place in the midfield.

Fernandinho – Manchester City

Crossing the Manchester divide, much has been made of Pep Guardiola’s post-match press conference following City’s 2-1 win over Burnley on Monday, with Fernandinho’s discipline called into question. The Brazilian has been sent off three times in his last six competitive appearances and while he has just three yellow cards to his name this season, two reds from 29 fouls means he has the highest ill-discipline score of 348 in the Premier League.

Gareth Barry – Everton

Seemingly the inventor of the tactical foul, Gareth Barry’s inclusion in this XI should come as no surprise. The 35-year-old places fifth for fouls committed (36) in England’s top tier this term and with six yellow cards to his name, the experienced Everton man has gained an ill-discipline score of 216.

Marko Arnautovic – Stoke City

Renowned for his disciplinary issues, Marko Arnautovic features on the left wing in the ill-discipline XI, with a straight red in the 0-0 draw with Southampton prior to Christmas the primary reason for this. The Austrian attacker has five yellow cards to his name from just 22 fouls helping to attain an ill-discipline score of 220, which turn is higher than any other Premier League attacker this season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made an impact in his debut Premier League season in more ways than one. The experienced Swede ranks second for goals (13) and fouls (39) at the time of writing, though to his credit he has been booked on just the five occasions this season. Nevertheless, an ill-discipline score of 195 is enough to lead the attack in this XI.

Gaston Ramirez – Middlesbrough

Rounding off the team is Middlesbrough’s Gaston Ramirez, who has been booked a total of seven times in the Premier League this season, more than any other attacking player. One of his WhoScored.com styles of play is ‘commits fouls often’ and for good measure given he’s been pulled up 25 times for dangerous play this term. An ill-discipline score of 175 means the 26-year-old stars on the right wing here.

Ben McAleer