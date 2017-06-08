Pogba answers critics who’ve questioned his Man Utd displays

Paul Pogba has defended his performances during his first full season at Manchester United – and feels he got better as the season progressed.

The France midfielder joined United in a world-record £89.3million switch from Juventus last summer and his performances were up and down during a sometimes difficult first season.

Some of his harsher critics felt Pogba was not only overpriced, but also failed to live up to his reputation.

But the player was happy enough with his own game and feels the club’s success in winning three trophies vindicated his move.

“My first season back here in Manchester was good, but quite complicated,” he told Sky in Germany. “I had to adapt to the English football. I didn’t really have a pre-season, so I had to jump straight in.

“But the more I trained the better it got. With the other players, I felt at ease from the first moment on. It’s true that the results weren’t as positive as we’d wished, but we reached our goals. All in all, it was a good season for us.”

Pogba has also discussed his relationship with Jose Mourinho and given his thoughts on why the Manchester United boss really deserves to be known as the Special One.