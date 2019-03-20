Paul Pogba says he is desperate for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed Jose Mourinho permanently after hinting at problems with the latter.

Solskjaer took over at Old Trafford in December on a deal until the end of the season and he has led United to the Champions League quarter-finals and to within two points of the Premier League’s top four.

In an exclusive with Sky the France midfielder says United are now playing with a sense of “freedom” under the Norwegian that was missing before.

“Of course we want him to stay,” Pogba said of Solskjaer. “The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.

“When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

“He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players.

“This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before.”

Pogba and Mourinho’s relationship cracks publicly came to the fore at the start of the season when the pair were filmed clashing in training in September with their war of words reportedly coming because the midfielder posted a laughing video during Manchester United’s Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Derby County.

And just 45 minutes after Mourinho’s sacking in December, Pogba posted on both his Instagram and Twitter pages a picture of himself appearing smirking with the message ‘caption this’.

The 26-year-old though, who has scored nine times since Solskjaer’s arrival, does not want to dwell on the past.

“Maybe we lost confidence, maybe things went wrong,” Pogba added. “A lot of talking outside that we weren’t used to.

“I don’t like to talk about the past. I like to talk about the future because that’s what matters.

“We are better now and the results have been brilliant. We are back in the top four.”