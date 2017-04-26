Pogba brother and reported Arsenal target wants Prem switch

St Etienne’s Florentin Pogba, the brother of Manchester United’s Paul, has revealed he would consider a move to the Premier League.

The central defender is heading into his final year at the Ligue 1 club and has yet to be offered a new contract at the club.

Pogba has been linked with moves to the Premier League since Paul joined United and speculation most recently suggested he could be set for a move to Arsenal.

And now the Guinea international has admitted he would be interested in joining his brother in England.

Talking to L’Equipe, Pogba said: “I wouldn’t say no to setting foot there.

“[But] I have not had anything concrete put on the table.”

Florentin has had an up and down season for St Etienne this season, making just 15 appearances thanks to an array of injuries.

The 26-year-old has spent five different spells on the sidelines and is currently on the injury table again with a hip/thigh injury.

He did, however, face Manchester United and his brother in the Europa League round of 32.

The Red Devils eased their way through to the next round, winning the tie 4-0 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Paul’s former Juventus teammate Andrea Barzagli has revealed the midfielder has been missing life at the Serie A club.

The defender has admitted Pogba has been on the phone to him to say he’d ‘like to be there’.