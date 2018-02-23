Bargain Pogba buy-back fee revealed; Juve ‘monitoring’ situation

Juventus are reportedly considering bringing Manchester United misfit Paul Pogba back to Serie A after the buy-back fee was revealed for the player.

The France midfielder, who made a bright start to the season and has nine assists to his name, appears to have fallen out of favour with United boss Jose Mourinho in recent weeks.

He was substituted early in the second half of games against Newcastle and Tottenham and then dropped in a win over Huddersfield, while United’s latest outing in the Champions League saw youngster Scott McTominay preferred – although Pogba was said to be not fully fit for that game.

Recent speculation about a clash between Mourinho and the player has led to strong rumours that United may be prepared to cash in on their record signing, and French publication L’Equipe (via IlBianconero) has taken that one step further.

It claims that there is a clause in Pogba’s contract that will allow him to return to Juve for a fee in the region of €60million and that the reigning Serie A champions are currently monitoring his situation.

The 24-year-old enjoyed the best form of his career in Turin and it is thought that he would be open to a return to the club, however, his wage demands could prove to be a real issue.

Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain are currently the club’s biggest earners on €7.5m-a-year and it is reported that Pogba would want nearer to €12m.

It would appear, however, that Pogba’s future will be decided over the remaining months of the season and whether or not he can get, or indeed wants to get, back into Mourinho’s good books.