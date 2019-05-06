Killer Pogba clause kicks in to steer Man Utd star closer to Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s summer pursuit of Paul Pogba has been handed a huge boost after Manchester United failed to secure a Champions League place.

United’s slim hopes of securing a top-four spot ended on Sunday when they could only draw at already-relegated Huddersfield.

And according to a report in the Daily Mirror, every United player will now have their basic salary reduced by a whopping 25 per cent.

The report goes on to add that this was also the deal in place when United missed out on Champions League qualification before Jose Mourinho’s arrival in 2016.

Pogba, whose current deal sees him earn £300,000 a week, will be one of the most affected players at Old Trafford.

Not only will he see his weekly wages cut to £225,000, but he also stands to lose out on a massive £1.8million bonus.

The Daily Mail states that the World Cup winner earns the yearly bonus every time United qualify for Europe’s premier cup competition, so their latest setback will come as a massive blow to the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane remains keen on bringing the former Juventus star to the Bernabeu this summer, while Pgba himself admitted recently that it would be a “dream” to join them.

And it would appear that this latest turn of events are steering Pogba towards an inevitable move to Madrid.

Indeed reports on Saturday suggested that United are more than willing to sell Pogba – although there is some disagreement with Real over which stars will move in the opposite direction. Read the full story here…

