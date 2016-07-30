Pogba continues to troll United as move drags on

Paul Pogba has continued to troll Manchester United and their fans with his prospective transfer set to drag on for a few more days.

There is no agreement in place between Juventus and United for the player, but discussions are believed to be ongoing and a deal is expected to be finalised early next week.

The France international, a former United academy graduate, has been identified by Jose Mourinho as a key component of his new-look midfield.

United though will have to pay a world-record transfer with the Serie A side wanting in the region of £100million for the 23-year-old and while the saga has become frustrating for United officials and fans the player himself, who is on holiday in LA seems to be enjoying the pursuit.

Pogba, who on Thursday posted an image of himself in United’s red, black and white colours, has made another Instagram post.

“We catch Pogba with his contract in Universal Studios LA amusement park,” read his mischievous account.

Presse: Pogba se balade avec son contract au parc d’attractions Universal Studios ?? news: we catch Pogba with his contract in Universal Studios LA amusement park #tweetcommelequipe #Imonholidays #nonsense A photo posted by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 29, 2016 at 11:54pm PDT

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola again waded into the debate on Friday when he confirmed no deal between the two clubs was in place.

“Journalist = parrots. No deal done between clubs. It’s a game between Italy press and UK press who announce it first and who is worse,” he tweeted.

Reports of a medical already having taken place are believed to be wide of the mark, although it’s understood United have agreed personal terms with the player, who was also interesting Real Madrid.