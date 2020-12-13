France midfielder Paul Pogba says he is “1000 per cent involved” at Manchester United, playing down suggestions his future lies away from Old Trafford.

Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola has repeatedly stoked rumours that the 27-year-old was set to leave United, and spoke in an interview on the eve of the crunch Champions League clash at RB Leipzig about his client’s unhappiness.

Raiola claimed the midfielder would not sign a new deal beyond 2022 – which saw United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer respond after the costly 3-2 loss in Germany that he hoped the agent realised football is about teams rather than individuals.

Pogba came off the bench at Leipzig on Tuesday night, and returned to the starting XI for Saturday’s goalless Premier League clash with rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Later on Saturday evening, Pogba posted a message on Instagram suggesting he had no intentions of going anywhere soon.

“I’ve always fought and will always fight for @ManchesterUnited, my team-mates and the fans,” Pogba said.

“Bla bla is not important. The future is far, today is what matters and I am 1000 per cent involved!

“Always strong together… all has been clear between the club and myself and that will never change.

“When you don’t know what’s going on inside, don’t talk.

“#SpeakTheTruthOrRemainSilent #United #talktothehand.”

United told to ask for two Juve stars in Pogba swap

Ian Wright believes Manchester United should ask Juventus for two of their stars if they want Paul Pogba.

Pogba has been strongly linked with a return to Juve again after his agent Mino Raiola claimed he was “unhappy” at Old Trafford.

Those comments could spark a transfer battle in January, with Real Madrid also keen on the World Cup winner.

The 27-year-old is believed to favour a move back to Italy, with United already reportedly slashing his price.

But with an exit looking more and more likely, Wright thinks the Red Devils should take advantage of Juve’s defensive strength by demanding Matthijs de Ligt and Merih Demiral in return.

He told the Daily Star: “You know what I’d do if I was United? Because it looks like they are going to sell Pogba.

“If I’m United now, I’m going in and saying, ‘You know what? Give us De Ligt, give us Demiral’, those kind of players. Those young players.”