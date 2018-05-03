Pogba exit key as Mourinho closes in on deals for €200m targets

Manchester United are quietly working towards the capture of €200million worth of new talent – but it’s claimed Jose Mourinho must talk Paul Pogba into moving on for one of the deals to happen.

The United boss is gearing up for what promises to be his busiest summer yet, with Mourinho looking to strengthen his squad in central defence, central midfield and in the full-back areas.

However, reports in Spain claim a deal for a long-term attacking target could be back on the agenda this summer.

According to the claims, Mourinho is back on the trail of Antoine Griezmann – and this time he’s confident of landing his man.

The Manchester United boss was close to landing the French forward last summer, before he instead opted to move for Romelu Lukaku. But the interest in Griezmann has never waned, despite the Atletico Madrid man seemingly set to sign for Barcelona this summer.

And now, according to Don Balon, Mourinho is convinced he can bring the player to Old Trafford – and he hopes the deal won’t cost the club a penny.

The Spanish outlet claims Atletico are willing to discuss the idea of a straight swap for Pogba.

Mourinho has failed to get the best out of the midfielder this season and it’s claimed the £89.3million capture from Juventus in the summer of 2016 will be instructed by the United boss that a move is in the interest of all parties.

And while Atletico are willing to sanction the €200m swap, all that is left is to convince the two players (and close friends) that moving in opposite directions would best benefit their careers right now.

Last summer, Griezmann – who has played 45 times for Atletico this season, scoring 27 goals and providing 13 assists – stated that a move to Old Trafford had a “six out of 10” chance, before the move stalled.

Milinkovic-Savic also on the agenda

Meanwhile, Manchester United have reportedly become confident that they will land Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer as Mourinho looks to bolster his midfield department.

With Michael Carrick retiring and uncertainty over the future of Pogba, the signing of a new central midfielder has become a key transfer issue for the club.

Toni Kroos had been linked with a switch, though reports on Wednesday claimed Mourinho has switched his focus away from a move for the Real Madrid star.

United were previously confident of their chances of bringing the former Bayern Munich man to Old Trafford due to Real’s pursuit of Neymar and their need to sell to fund it.

Los Blancos’ interest in Neymar is not expected to see Kroos leave though, so Milinkovic-Savic is now the primary target.

The Independent report claims Man Utd sources are convinced the Lazio star will be United’s midfield bulldozer next term, with Barcelona also ruling themselves out of the running after deciding a deal for the Serbian would be too costly.

