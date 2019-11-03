Pogba explains why he had ‘the worst’ feeling after Man Utd loss

Injured Paul Pogba says he is “gutted” after Manchester United lost to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have picked up just five Premier League points from the last 18 available after slipping to Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bournemouth.

United appeared to be building some momentum on the back of three successive away wins in three different competitions but their mini-revival was ended at the Vitality Stadium by former player Joshua King.

The south coast setback leaves the Red Devils with only 13 points from 11 top-flight games – their lowest total at this stage of a season for 33 years – and piles pressure back on manager Solskjaer.

Pogba FaceTimed RMC Sport to give an update on his injury situation and commented on the result during the interview.

Pogba said: “I’m gutted. To see the team lose without being able to play is the worst. I would like to be back to help them but the most important thing is to heal.”

Defender Harry Maguire offered no excuses for defeat in Dorset and is demanding an immediate response during Thursday’s Europa League clash against Partizan Belgrade and Sunday’s league meeting with Brighton.

“Of course it’s a setback. It’s a defeat, we don’t like defeats,” the England international told manutd.com.

“Wherever we play, we go to play for three points. It’s disappointing.

“The four away games in 11 days, or whatever it is, is tough for the boys. But no excuses we felt good physically, we felt good mentally. We were going in with confidence.

“We’ve got to now get our heads down and we look forward to Thursday and then another big game before the international break where we must bounce back.”