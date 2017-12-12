Pogba explains why he rejected Real Madrid for Manchester United
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has lifted the lid on rival interest in him from Real Madrid, prior to his move to Old Trafford.
The France midfielder joined United for a world-record £89.3million last summer and despite a topsy-turvy first season at the club, has since emerged as one of United’s most influential players.
Re-joining the club from Juventus, Pogba’s career could have taken a very different path with Real Madrid also keen to lure him from the Serie A giants.
However, he told the Beyond the Pitch podcast that he has no regrets: “To be honest, Real Madrid came to me and I was thinking to go there, and I was thinking to go to Manchester United too.
“But I always felt it in my heart. My heart told me to come back here, I don’t know why, I didn’t know what was going to happen.
“But I did it, and I don’t regret. I never regret my choice.”
Pogba is currently one match into a three-game ban for Jose Mourinho’s side, having picked up a red card in the 3-1 success at Arsenal earlier this month.
Since re-joining United, he has scored 12 times in 63 appearances for the club.