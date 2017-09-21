Pogba fooling no one as injured Man Utd star posts dancing video

Paul Pogba’s latest social media post suggests the Manchester United midfielder will not be out of action for too long.

The France star has picked up a hamstring injury during the recent Champions League win over Basel, with some reports claiming the midfielder faces up to 12 weeks on the treatment table.

Pogba was missing as United cruised to a 4-1 victory over Burton in the Carabao Cup, but he could be ready for a return soon after the following post on his Instagram page.

Pogba uploaded a video of him dancing comfortably around United’s facilities, with the message: “Happiness is always there even injured..yaaaaah.”

Happiness is always there even injured..yaaaaah @axeltuanzebe_38 your laugh 😂#manchesterunited #dance A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Sep 20, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

Discussing the player’s absence, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville reckons the France star will be a huge loss for Jose Mourinho.

“He’s a big miss,” said Neville. “You talk about characters and personality on the pitch, Pogba always wants the ball and always believes in himself. Even if it’s not going well for him he’ll try the next pass.

“He has taken some stick over the last 12 months in terms of his price tag and the expectation of what people believe he should be delivering.

“He’ll probably admit himself that last season he fell below his standards but he started off this season brilliantly.