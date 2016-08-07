United confirm imminent medical for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba may finally be moving close to securing a world-record transfer from Juventus to Manchester United as the Red Devils confirm an imminent medical.

A statement on the United website – under the hashtag ‘Pogback’ – read: “Paul Pogba has been granted permission to have a medical in order to finalise his transfer from Juventus to Manchester United.”

The Juve star has been the centre of speculation all summer, with the Red Devils looking to confirm the world record £92million move back to Old Trafford, where he played as a youngster.

This comes after new boss Jose Mourinho confirmed that United would be making another signing before the end of the transfer window, sparking speculation it was indeed Pogba.

Mourinho, who replaced Louis van Gaal in the United hot seat in the summer, has remained respectful of Pogba’s club but revealed there will be another huge signing at Old Trafford this summer.

“Yes [there will be a big signing]. We have 22 players now and we will have 23,” the 53-year-old told reporters.

“I don’t like to talk about other teams’ players. He is a Juventus player until officially he is not.”

The Portuguese coach is pleased with the backing he has received in the transfer window and even more so with how his new signings have settled in.

“We got a young central defender that needs time to be a top one, but he has top potential and we believe a lot in him. We brought Micki here, a player that we know the quality he has.

“We got a super striker [in Zlatan] and we are going to get a very good midfield player, so I am happy with the balance of my squad, I’m happy with the effort that the club has, and is still putting in for us.”