Paul Pogba gives Man Utd the nod to sign ‘very, very good’ midfield target

Paul Pogba has given a glowing endorsement to Manchester United over midfield target Aurelien Tchouameni, having played alongside the Monaco star on France duty this past week.

The talented 21-year-old made his full senior debut for France last week and ended up featuring in all three of their recent World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Ukraine and Finland.

Reports this week claimed that Chelsea are keen on landing the player in 2022. United actually made enquiries to sign the player in the last window, but he ended up staying at Monaco.

Pogba, though, had nothing but praise for the young midfielder. Indeed, he is looking to playing with him more – which could end up being for club and country.

When asked to give his verdict on Tchouameni, Pogba told RTL, as quoted by Metro: “Very, very good. He’s not a boy, he’s a man.

“It’s a pleasure to play next to him. He brings a lot of energy. A lot of energy, extraordinary technical and physical quality.

“We wish him to play a lot more games and that I am always by his side.”

Pogba will be back in action for United this weekend, when the Red Devils welcome back Cristiano Ronaldo against Newcastle.

Newcastle star vows to upstage Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Allan Saint-Maximin reckons he could be the one to take centre stage when Cristiano Ronaldo returns to action when Man Utd face Newcastle on Saturday.

The Portuguese icon is on course to make his second debut for Man Utd at the weekend. Ronaldo has already reported to the club’s Carrington training ground after a suspension cut short his international break with Portugal.

The world’s gaze will be fixed on Old Trafford for the contest. Though Saint-Maximin has insisted he could be the one people are talking about after the contest concludes.

Speaking to in-house Newcastle television station NUFC TV (via the Express), the mesmeric French attacker said: “I will try to do my best because I’m sure the world will watch this game because of Ronaldo. But I know my quality.

“I know what I can do on the pitch, and I know it’ll be a really hard game. I know we have a tough game at the weekend against Manchester United.

“We are working a lot in training which is why I feel a little bit tired. But it’s really important, because we need a win.

“We need the win to start the season. And even if we play against Man Utd, we know if every player gives the best they can give, we can win this game so let’s do it.”

