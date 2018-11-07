Paul Pogba has gone some way to suggesting bridges are being built being him and Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Much has been written about Pogba’s relationship with Red Devils boss Mourinho, which has been heavily scrutinised in the wake of intense speculation surrounding Pogba’s future.

Talk of a rift between the pair intensified when footage emerged of a tense training ground exchange just days after the France midfielder was stripped of the vice-captaincy.

Odds tumbled on the club-record signing leaving Old Trafford, but Pogba is adamant he remains happy at United ahead of facing Juventus in the Champions League on his old stomping ground.

When asked more specifically about his relationship with Mourinho, Pogba suggested the bad times had been cast aside for the long-term good of Manchester United.

“Manager coach/player manager,” he said when asked to assess his relationship with the boss. “Like everybody I will say if I ask you this question, ‘How is the manager with other players?’ He will say he is the manager and I am the player.

“I think the same way as everybody. Just a player – I do what he tells me to do. He’s the boss, he’s the manager and I listen. I enjoy it, I just listen, and I do it with happiness.”

The mood around Old Trafford has certainly improved recently, and the 25-year-old was even happy to bat aside questions about losing the United vice-captaincy.

“I just want to play, perform – that’s my job – and give my best for my team and for everybody, for the fans, for the club and that’s it,” Pogba said. “It didn’t really touch me, it didn’t affect me. Nothing changed, really.”

United, meanwhile, will try and sign Gareth Bale again next summer and he could be available for a cut-price fee, claims a report. Read the full story here…

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.