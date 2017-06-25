Manchester United star Paul Pogba has admitted that he would be happy if Antoine Griezmann moved to Manchester City.

Griezmann has been linked with a summer move to the Premier League, with the Red Devils the most interest according to reports.

However, it is unlikely that the Frenchman will leave Atletico Madrid due to their transfer ban which runs until January.

Pogba did admit though that should Griezmann choose to move to United’s rivals City, he would still be friends with him.

“Griezmann? I wish for his happiness. If that is at Atletico, at City, I will handle it. He is one of the best players in the world,” Pogba told Telefoot.

“If Zlatan is happy elsewhere, then I am happy for him.

“For my first season we got three trophies and a place in the Champions League which was the main objective. I’m going to the Champions League, that’s what I wanted.

“Next year, the objective is the Premier League. There is also the Champions League and we will have to give that proper attention.”

The former Juventus man scored nine goals in all competitions upon his Old Trafford return, but insisted the only thing that matters is Jose Mourinho’s opinion.

“What matters is what the coach thinks of you, not the rest,” he said. “He brought me confidence, three trophies too.