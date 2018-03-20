First hint of Pogba anger as Man Utd star makes Neymar plea

Paul Pogba has dropped a big hint over his Manchester United future after admitting that he would love to play alongside PSG attacker, and Real Madrid, target Neymar.

The France star has had a mixed season at Old Trafford, starting the campaign well before coming under increased criticism from United boss Jose Mourinho after a string of poor performances.

Mourinho has not been afraid to drop the club’s record signing and there have been strong rumours of a falling out between the two, leading to speculation that Pogba could be on his way at the end of the season.

A return to Juventus has been mooted but it would appear that the 25-year-old would love to be in the same side as Neymar, who has been tipped to return to Spain with Real Madrid despite only being in France since last summer.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Pogba said of the Brazilian: “I love the way he is and at some moment in time we’re going to play together.”

“Yes, Neymar, Neymar. I also like him. He also has the definition of happiness on the pitch. In Brazil football is everything, it’s life in Brazil. Everyone plays football.

“I love to see him on the pitch playing, with his technique and his ability. It’s a different style. When you say the word Neymar around the world, everyone knows who he is and what he does.

“Therefore if I could play with him one day it would be a pleasure.”

The latest reports surrounding Pogba’s future suggest that his agent, Mino Raiola, is sounding out potential buyers for the midfielder as he no longer wants to work under Mourinho.

Pogba made the move back to Old Trafford for a record-breaking £89m in the summer 2016, having previously been an academy player at the club.

