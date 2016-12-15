Pogba is missing Juventus since Man Utd move – Dybala

Paul Pogba: Not giving up on top four

Paul Pogba has been in contact with his former team-mates at Juventus and “misses life” in Turin, according to his Paulo Dybala.

The Frenchman moved to Old Trafford for a world-record fee in the summer and despite a shaky start he has started to slow show why United parted with their cash.

Pogba’s improvement continued on Wednesday night when he opened the scoring for the Red Devils – and he was the Premier League’s highest-rated player, according to our midweek stats.

Despite settling back into life at Old Trafford, Dybala insists that his former team-mate has let him know that he misses life at the Serie A club.

“I’m still talking to Pogba, we are missing him for his quality on the pitch and his jokes in the dressing room,” Dybala told Corriere dello Sport.

“However, he misses us as well. Just look at our position in the table and the one of Manchester United.”

United remain in sixth place in the Premier League despite of a recent upturn in form while Juve are sitting pretty at the top of the Italian top-flight.

