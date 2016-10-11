Pogba: It’s costing me to play in deeper ‘Pirlo’ role

Paul Pogba admits he is still trying to adapt to playing in a deeper role after hitting the winner in France’s victory over Holland.

Manchester United midfielder Pogba’s long-range strike secured a 1-0 victory for France, which moves them second in Group A of World Cup qualifying.

The world’s most expensive player once again started in a more withdrawn position in a midfield pairing with Blaise Matuidi, similar to the role he played for United at the start of the season.

Pogba has had a mixed start to the campaign and admits he prefers to play further forward with more freedom.

“I try to adapt,” he said.

“I am a player who would rather go forward. The coach gave me instructions, I try to follow them.

“I have to retrieve balls and make defensive efforts. It cost me a bit to play differently, much like Pirlo. I have to play, be there to recover and play more for the team.”