Pogba jokes he’s trying to lure Messi & Neymar to Man Utd

Paul Pogba has suggested he is trying to persuade Lionel Messi and Neymar to sign for Manchester United in his latest social media prank.

Pogba, who sometimes refers to his alter-ego as ‘Agent P‘ after he played a role in helping to persuade Romelu Lukaku to join the club, has been at it again – and this time the subject of his attention are two of Barcelona’s formidable attacking threesome.

Pogba met with Neymar and Messi after the match and after spotting a picture of himself sharing a joke with the Barcelona duo on Instagram, the United midfielder couldn’t resist a joke.

Much to the amusement of United’s eagle-eyed fans, Pogba quipped: ‘Agent P on duty.’

??? @leomessi @neymarjr #smile #mutour #manchesterunited A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba) on Jul 26, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Messi recently signed a new deal to stay at Barcelona, while Neymar’s future at the club looks far from certain amid a reported €222m approach from PSG.

United are targeting deals for a central midfielder and a winger, with Nemanja Matic and Ivan Perisic in their sights.