Tottenham are emerging as serious contenders to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong in January, according to reports on Sunday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side made headlines last month by becoming the first club in Premier League history to keep their transfer powder dry since the introduction of the summer transfer window.

Pochettino has insisted he’s unfazed by the club’s failure to bring in any fresh faces – and it seems thoughts are already turning towards the January window, with De Jong among the names strongly linked.

The Holland U21 midfielder was close to a move to Barcelona this summer, until the young star decided to stay put and continue his education with the Dutch giants.

Part of De Jong’s reasoning was Ajax qualification for the Champions League, where his side have been paired with Bayern Munich, AEK Athens and Benfica in Group E.

But the Sunday Express claims Tottenham could look to beat Barcelona to the punch by swooping for the young midfielder in January.

That’s because Ajax’s failure to progress to the knockout rounds could mean he could be allowed to move in the winter window, with a fee of £40m being cited.

However, while Barca remain keen on De Jong, they appear to have shelved their interest in the player until next summer, due to their ongoing efforts to prise Paul Pogba away from Manchester United.

Discussing a potential future move to the Nou Camp, De Jong said last week: “Maybe someday I’ll join Barcelona, but not this season.

“I have already played a binding match for Ajax.

“I’m staying at Ajax.

“I think it will be a good year.”

But with Barcelona’s attention – and quite possibly their finances – likely to be taken up by pursuing Pogba, that could open the door for Spurs to swoop.

Tottenham have bought Christian Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen and Davinson Sanchez from the Dutch giants in recent years and are believed to have a good relationship with the Eredivisie side.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline