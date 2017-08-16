Pogba discusses why this season will be his best yet for Man Utd

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes the pressure has been lifted as he is no longer the world’s most expensive player.

His £89m move from Juventus back to Old Trafford last summer was overtaken by Neymar’s £198m switch to PSG earlier this month.

Pogba was speaking at the unveiling of a mural created by graffiti artist Alec Monopoly, and he admitted that the burden of his world-record price tag has been lifted.

“Last season the first question from everyone was always all about the price tag,” Pogba said on Tuesday. “Now everyone is asking about the football. That tells you everything.

“When you know the team more you know how to play alongside them. You get on better. You just get a different feeling. You can see against West Ham everybody was getting along well and playing for each other.

“When I left I always felt like I had missed something at United because I wasn’t a first XI player. Now I’m happy to be back. I grew up a lot in Italy and I have come back as a man.

“I am always confident and now it is my second season. I know more about the Premier League and I adapt more with the team.”