Paul Pogba was conspicuous by his absence from Manchester United training on Wednesday morning.

The 25-year-old has impressed since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to the club as caretaker manager.

Pogba produced another impressive display on his return from a leg injury as United beat Tottenham on Sunday, but the midfielder was not at training on Wednesday.

Fresh from being crowned United’s player of the month for December, Pogba’s exceptional pass put Marcus Rashford through to score late in the first half during Sunday’s 1-0 win at Tottenham – his fourth Premier League assist since Solskjaer came in as caretaker boss.

The France midfielder has also netted four goals in that period and is thriving under a manager who has given him the freedom to express himself.

“I’m enjoying playing football,” Pogba said.

“It was difficult in the system (under Mourinho), the tactics we used to play.

“I like to be more attacking, pressing, play high. Defending is not my best attribute.”

On getting forward more, Pogba told Sky Sports: “That’s what the manager told me to do – ‘get in the box, get goals, because you get goals’.

“My best example is Frank Lampard. He’s the one who made them runs and created a lot of chances, he scored a lot of goals so if I can do that then I can affect the play.

“Everything comes when you are free and you have the trust of the manager and the players so they make it easier for me as well.”

Nemanja Matic was another notable absentee from United’s session at the Aon Training Complex. Chris Smalling has yet to return from a foot injury, while Marcos Rojo is also undergoing rehab.

Former United striker Giuseppe Rossi was part of the group as he looks to build fitness and earn a move elsewhere.

Solskjaer was asked about the possibility of signing Rossi for United again, but the Norwegian was adamant there would be no deal.

Giuseppe Rossi: Linked with move to Liverpool

“We’re not gonna sign Giuseppe, I think, no,” he said after Sunday’s win at Wembley.

“But he’s trained well with us, he looks sharp. He’s looking for a job, looking for a club. So Giuseppe is probably gonna [sic] stay another week with us, unless someone takes him.

“He scored a fantastic goal [on Saturday] in training. Gaffer [Ferguson] turns round and says: ‘What about that, son?’

“So it’s a bit to help him to get fit before his next move. So if there’s any takers, you should be quick.”