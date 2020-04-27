Big-name duo among five for sale as Man Utd look to raise Sancho funds

Manchester United are ready to get creative in their efforts to raise the funds needed to sign Jadon Sancho by putting five of their stars up for sale this summer, according to a report.

England winger Sancho, 20, has become one of European football’s hottest properties since his departure to the Bundesliga nearly three years ago.



The England international has stepped it up a gear this term, having scored 17 goals and assisted 19 others in 35 appearances and now reportedly tops United’s list of targets for the summer transfer window.

And while the Red Devils tried, and failed, to sign him last summer, it looks increasingly likely that its a case of second time lucky for the Reds Devils after it was claimed Sancho had given the green light on a move to Old Trafford.

However, United’s prospects were dented somewhat over the weekend when Forbes reported that Dortmund were prepared to increase Sancho’s wage to £9m (€10m) per season, which is an increase of £3.5m (€4m) on his current deal, and making him their second-highest earner behind Marco Reus.

Nonetheless, United believe a deal to sign Sancho can still be agreed, but with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward insisting that the transfer market would be affected by recent events and that United may have to take a more modest approach this summer, The Sun claims United will allow a number of stars to move on to raise the expected £100m transfer fee required.

As per the report, United are willing to listen to offers for Paul Pogba and will not stand in the World Cup winner’s way if a sizeable bid comes in for the Frenchman. Quite what that would be remains to be seen, but after a season that has only seen him feature eight times for the club this season, it’s believed his value could have plummeted to around the £75million mark.

Furthermore, the paper claims Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is also willing to cash in on Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira in an effort to raise around £140m in funds.

Arsenal are reported to be leading the chase for England midfielder Lingard, with boss Mikel Arteta believed to be a fan, while Everton have also been linked.

Lingard, who has been at Old Trafford since the age of six, has 12 months remaining on his £110,000-a-week deal and, although United have the option of extending that by a year, they may feel it’s the right time to cash in.

The Gunners are also said to be on keen on Smalling, though could face competition from Tottenham, after the defender resurrected his career with a solid season with Roma. United’s £25m asking price could prove too steep for the Italians, but is unlikely to put off the Premier League pair.

As per The Sun, United believe the raising of £140m from the sale of the quintet could go a long way towards securing their top two transfer targets of the summer, with Jack Grealish – in addition to Sancho – also wanted in an estimated £70m swoop.

Reports on Sunday, however, claimed Solskjaer’s original nine-man shopping list had been ripped up and made more modest, though the United manager is said to believe that the addition of both Sancho and Grealish is key to his plans for next season. A third – likely to be a striker and most probably Odion Ighalo for a fee of around £15million – would complete their summer spending.

And if United offload that quintet and for the prices they are looking for, they could bring in their three top targets for a total spend of just £45m once sales are taken into account.

Watzke outlines Sancho confidence

United, however, may need to reign in their expectations that any deal for Sancho will be easy with Forbes reckoning Dortmund’s offer of a massive payrise could win the day.

Furthermore, BVB’s chief executive Hans Joachim Watzke doesn’t think Sancho even wants to leave at the end of this season.

“In my opinion, I don’t think he wants to leave,” Watzke added.

“I think he has the feeling that this club has a good future.

“It’s not a question of money. For us, it would be the best position if he stays at Borussia Dortmund.

“We have enough money. We want to have titles. I think this team has a lot more potential with Jadon than without Jadon.”

Meanwhile, a report on Saturday claimed Solskjaer had an usual position in mind for Grealish were the Villa man to secure a summer switch to Old Trafford.