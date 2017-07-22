Pogba lobbying PSG man to join Man Utd ahead of Spurs

Paul Pogba is reportedly doing his utmost to convince Serge Aurier to sign for Manchester United if he leaves PSG this summer.

Aurier has been left out of the PSG squad for their game against Tottenham in the US in the International Champions Cup, with coach Unai Emery confirming the player wants to leave.

“‘I spoke with Serge to tell him that I wanted him to stay,” Emery told L’Equipe.

“He told me that he wants to leave and he preferred staying in Paris to prepare for his departure.”

PSG are expected to go with Dani Alves as first choice right-back from his arrival from Juventus, and PSG could accept around £25million for Aurier, who is also interesting Tottenham.

But according to reports, Pogba has already been in contact with close friend Aurier to convince the right-back to opt for a move to Manchester United.

United could reportedly turn to the Ivorian after seemingly missing out on a deal for Fabinho, the latter of whom can also play in midfield.

Antonio Valencia excelled in the right-back role for United last season, and while strengthening his right-back options wasn’t thought to be top of Jose Mourinho’s agenda this summer, frustrations in their efforts to strengthen their central midfield and wing areas could force the club into a rethink.

Speaking about United’s transfer window frustrations earlier this week, Mourinho said: “Everybody knows because I said it, very objective I would like four players and asked for four players.

“I’m ready to go from four to three because the market is difficult, because some clubs they think the market is different from others.”

Whether Aurier becomes that third capture remains to be seen, but with Pogba having played a key role in convincing Romelu Lukaku to sign from Everton, the France star could yet become United’s transfer mediator once again if the PSG arrives.

The former Toulouse man was banned from entering the UK last year for a Champions League game with Arsenal after he was charged with assaulting a police officer and is set to undergo trial next month.