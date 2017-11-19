Pogba: Lukaku is the best striker in the Premier League

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba believes that his side still have a chance of catching Manchester City this season.

Pogba registered a goal and an assist as the Red Devils returned to winning ways with a 4-1 rout of Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

Despite the result, Jose Mourinho’s men still sit eight points off the early pace-setters Manchester City, but the former Juventus man believes they can be caught.

“The season is very long, of course,” Pogba told BBC Sport when asked if Man United still had a chance of winning the Premier League this year. “If I don’t believe that, I’d stop playing.

“If I don’t believe we can still win the league, I better stop. I’ll leave my boots and stop playing football cause I’m a believer we keep fighting.”

The Frenchman went on to talk about Romelu Lukaku, a man who Pogba believes is the best striker in the Premier League.

“I come back and Romelu scores again? I like that,” Pogba added.

“We’ve got a lot of good players, a lot of talented players. We have to trust each other.

“Romelu is the best striker in the Premier League. We know his quality. We know everything. We don’t worry about him.

“And at the end, we see the result.”