Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says that he wants to play further up the pitch at club level like he does so effectively for France.

The 28-year-old truly emerged as a star midfield talent after leaving Old Trafford for Juventus. As a result, United paid a record £89million to bring him back to the Premier League. He has never truly rediscovered his Juve form, despite enjoying arguably his best season for the Red Devils.

Pogba still gets forward on a regular basis for France. He has netted 10 goals and supplied eight assists in his 79 senior caps to date.

Indeed, he played a starring role in the final, including scoring a goal, to help his country lift the World Cup in 2018.

Speaking to L’Equipe, Pogba opened up on the differences in his style of play for club and country.

“It’s true that at Juventus it was different from Manchester. We were playing three in the middle, in a 5-3-2. I had the freedom, I had to be in the box, to attack. It was an obligation,” he said.

“In Manchester, I have the freedom to go into the box, but the priority is to play, to defend.

“In the France team, we play a 4-2-3-1 too. I’m a little more involved in the transition, in the construction. But I have more freedom than in Manchester to get into the box, to make runs forward.

“At the same time, when you have Grizou [Antoine Griezmann], Kylian [Mbappe], you don’t want to enter their spaces, you don’t need to.”

Pogba’s fine form last season saw him contribute six goals and nine assists in 42 games across all competitions.

He also scored crucial winners, including against AC Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

However, he stressed a desire for more attacking freedom under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba added: “I would like to play more offensively. Scoring 15 goals per season, that’s what I would like,” he said.

“But, we must put ourselves at the service of the collective. In Manchester, as with Les Bleus, the collective will always come before the player.

“Frankly, I still enjoy playing a little deeper. When Patrick [Vieira] said he preferred me at Juventus, I understand, I was able to express myself more further up, more with my technique.

“But it will always be the collective above everything else.”

For now, France are focusing on progressing through Euro 2020, with expectations that they can go all the way and win.

