Pogba makes surprising Mourinho revelation as he states ambitious Man Utd target

Paul Pogba has thanked Jose Mourinho for improving him as a player and person during his time at Manchester United.



Pogba and Mourinho’s relationship was the subject of intense scrutiny during their two-and-a-half years working together, and it ended with a bitter taste when the French midfielder made a controversial social media post shortly after the manager’s sacking.

However, Pogba had words of praise, not criticism, for Mourinho in the wake of United’s 5-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday.

He said: “We won trophies with Jose and I want to thank him for that.

“He makes me improve, as a person as well and that’s it.

“We work even if not everything went well. But that is the past and I went to thank him for that.”

Pogba was pleased with United’s performance in their first game under new caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“We are happy that the first game of the manager starts like this,” he said. “It’s important now to carry on like that.

“We can not play like this and win with five goals and then the next game lose.”

An optimistic Pogba then revealed the team’s ambitions for the future.

“We want to go back to the top of the league,” he said.

“I’m sure that is the same of all the players and now we are looking forward to the next game.

“We are really happy for the result. We played well and the performance of the team was great.”