Pogba names key reasons why Man Utd are better without Mourinho

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has aimed a dig at former boss Jose Mourinho, claiming the Red Devils now have more of a structure.

A month on from being left on the bench in a loss at Liverpool that proved to be Mourinho’s final match in charge, the 25-year-old produced another fine display as United won 1-0 at Tottenham on Sunday.

Fresh from being crowned United’s player of the month for December, Pogba’s exceptional pass put Marcus Rashford through to score late in the first half – his fourth Premier League assist since Solskjaer came in as caretaker boss.

The France midfielder has also netted four goals in that period and is thriving under a manager who has given him the freedom to express himself.

“The way we are playing we have more possession of the ball. We know more where to attack and where to go. We have more of a pattern of play and more of a structure,” he told Sky Sports News .

“That makes it easier for everyone. So I would not say it is only myself. Yes, I have scored a few goals and had a few assists but it is all the team [that deserves credit].”

Pogba believes that the 1-0 win at Spurs is a demonstration that United should be taken seriously this season despite a rough start.

“It was great for us. It was great to show we are coming back and getting closer to the top. We needed points and we showed that we could beat a big team.

“I wouldn’t say [we had] luck because you create your own luck. David did his job and I thank him for that.

“I think the team performance was great. We played against a good team. You cannot say they are not a good team because they have top players.

“It was a great game and it was a good victory for us.”

However, a recent report from Spanish outlet Don Balon states that despite his recent upturn in form, Pogba is still unhappy with life at United and wants to leave the club.

