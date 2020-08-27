Pogba, Ndombele test positive for coronavirus; face self-isolation period

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba and Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele have been withdrawn from the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

Les Bleus take on Sweden and Croatia in the Nations League at the start of September. But neither Pogba nor Ndombele will take part and will both have self-isolate.

Rennes’ teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga, 17, has been handed his debut senior call-up to replace the two midfield absentees.

Pogba had remained in England during his time off and was pictured enjoying a night out in London on Saturday night with his heavily pregnant wife Maria Zulay Salaues and friends.

Duo facing self-isolation period

The £89m United man will now miss the start of United’s pre-season preparations next Wednesday. Ndombele, meanwhile, will also be unable to train with Tottenham.

World Cup winner Pogba, who has a son with wife Maria, is the latest Premier League player to test positive for Covid-19.

It was revealed on Wednesday that Chelsea have had to place eight players in quarantine. That was after six players tested positive on their return from trips around Europe.