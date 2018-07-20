Pogba omitted as Mourinho names six Man Utd captaincy options

Jose Mourinho has named the six players he feels are capable of being Manchester United captain.

United are yet to officially appoint a replacement captain for Michael Carrick, who retired last season.

The midfielder hardly featured in the first team however, meaning Antonio Valencia filled in as vice captain.

Mourinho has suggested the right-back – the club’s new longest-serving player – will reprise the role.

The Portuguese also name dropped five other players – but not Paul Pogba, who has just led France to World Cup glory in Russia.

“The captain was Valencia last season, I think he’s going to be the captain,” Mourinho said. “And when he doesn’t play we have to make decisions.

“Depends on who is on the pitch, if Smalling is, if Ashley Young is, if Herrera is or Mata is, if they are on the pitch they have an option.

“Matic has all the attributes to be Manchester United captain but he arrived only one year ago.

“But I never care much about the captaincy, I care more about the life in the dressing room and the leaders. The armband means what it means.”

