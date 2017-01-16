Pogba performance divides opinion between Carragher and Souness

Paul Pogba: Not his best game for Man Utd

Paul Pogba’s performance for Manchester United against Liverpool on Sunday led to a heated disagreement between Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness.

Pogba was one of the worst performers as Manchester United’s winning run ended with a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Old Trafford; his display for Jose Mourinho’s side coming under fire in our Monday Verdict.

The Frenchman missed a couple of presentable chances, while it was his handball which led to the penalty that James Milner converted to hand the visitors a first-half lead.

It was that incident which Carragher and Souness debated in the Sky Sports studio after the game.

“In terms of Jose Mourinho choosing Pogba to pick him (Lovren) up, he knows who his best header is,” Carragher said. “He’s not stupid.”

“What does that tell you about what he thinks about Phil Jones and Rojo in the air?

”On the first two corners, Pogba didn’t lose his man, he got blocked off. That’s credit to Liverpool, maybe something they’ve worked on.’

“I’ve been in there myself. It’s difficult. If three or four players are blocking you, it is really difficult, and they’re doing it well.

“So the reason Pogba handballed is simply because he was blocked”

But Souness, however, had no synmpathy for the United midfielder and said: “It’s not just about blocking, Jamie,” interjected Souness. “Your starting position should be better. Pogba’s not blocked in the first instance. He’s blocked by his own player [for the penalty].”