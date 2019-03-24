Pogba picks next club as Euro giants prepare double raid on Man Utd

Real Madrid are preparing a double swoop on Manchester United, with Paul Pogba having decided a move to the Bernabeu is the ideal next step for his career, according to reports.

Pogba is currently in some of the best form of his United career to date under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but despite his revival, he may already have his heart set on leaving the club.

According to Marca, Pogba has decided that he would like to move to Real Madrid next, with his agent Mino Raiola working on the deal. However, the Old Trafford hierarchy are extremely reluctant to let their record signing go.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos could raid United for star goalkeeper David De Gea as well, with Thibaut Courtois failing to impress recently.

Diario Gol claims that De Gea has shown a desire to move away from United, and Zinedine Zidane is keen on linking up with the Spain number one.

De Gea is out of contract at the end of the season, but United have the option to extend his deal by a further year.