‘Pogba played like a schoolboy and left Fellaini exposed’

Jamie Carragher has further torn into Paul Pogba’s performance in Manchester United’s derby defeat to Manchester City.

United slipped to a 2-1 loss at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday, with Pogba playing the full 90 minutes.

The world’s most expensive player was unable to affect the scoreline however, and Carragher hit out at his poor positional discipline after the game.

On Monday Night Football, the Sky Sports pundit added more.

“I don’t think it was so much that Pep Guardiola got it massively right than Jose Mourinho got it tactically wrong,” Carragher said.

“He wasn’t helped by the performance of his players – he subbed two at half-time – but specifically the performance of Paul Pogba.

“For a central midfielder in a game of that magnitude, I think for the first 40 minutes it was one of the most ill-disciplined performances you will see.

“The only way to describe it was like watching the best player in the schoolyard that runs where he wants and does what he wants.

“Five minutes into a Manchester derby, when you know the centre of the pitch is so important to stopping Man City, he finds himself in a left-wing role trying to receive the ball.

“I never thought I’d say this, but I felt so sorry for Fellaini. He was left on his own in the centre of the pitch and there was so much space.

“Pogba has cost what he has cost and he has done what he has done, he’s not a kid. He is 23. You find yourself looking at situations where Man Utd are leaving acres of space in the most important part of the pitch against a Pep Guardiola team.

“His job, when you are playing in a two in midfield, is to be disciplined, especially against Silva and De Bruyne. It is either he has got it wrong or Mourinho has given him licence to do what he wants and that is wrong.”