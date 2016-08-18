Pogba ready for United bow; ‘looking to win the league’

Paul Pogba is “just looking to win the league” as he prepares to make his second Manchester United debut on Friday.

The 23-year-old has declared himself fit and raring to go against Southampton after sealing a world-record £89million move back to United from Juventus.

Pogba, who has not played since the Euro 2016 final on July 10, has been in training for 10 days and is eager to face Saints at Old Trafford on Friday night.

“You have to ask the manager but I feel very good and have been training for 10 days. I am okay,” Pogba told the Manchester Evening News.

Despite a busy summer in Euro 2016 action with France Pogba insists he will be ready when he pulls on the United shirt again.

“I am quite used to this. I played the World Cup two years ago when at Juve and three years ago I was at the Under 20s World Cup as well. So I am okay. It is about your body and I have been training on my holidays.”

Asked if he was worried by the £89million price tag, Pogba said: “I am just happy to play football. I don’t even think about it. It has happened, it is behind me I am just looking to win the league.

“My ambition is always be the the number one and be the best. So the objective is to win the league. We want to go back to the Champions League because that is where we belong.”

Pogba made his first United debut in September 2011 in the League Cup at Leeds, while his Old Trafford debut came in the November in the same competition against Crystal Palace.

He never made a start for the first team and left for Turin for just £800,000 in compensation after making just seven sub appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson.