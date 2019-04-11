Pogba refuses to rule out LaLiga move after ‘dream’ Barcelona clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba gave a blunt reply when asked about speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Bernabeu with the rumours intensifying since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club as manager.

Pogba was part of the United line-up that lost 1-0 to Real Madrid’s La Liga rivals Barcelona on Wednesday in their Champions League quarter-final first leg.

Barcelona did not deliver a vintage performance that has been their hallmark for over a decade but came away from Old Trafford with a win following Luke Shaw’s 12th-minute own goal.

United showed plenty of endeavour in attempting to equalise but failed to hit the target, with Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford both guilty of spurning decent opportunities when well placed.

And Pogba was giving little away to Spanish media after the game when the inevitable questions over his future at United surfaced after the final whistle.

When asked by El Chiringuito TV about the possibility of facing Barca in an El Clasico, Pogba said: “When we play the Champions League it’s always nice to play against Barca, it’s a dream for anyone.”

On speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, Pogba added: “I won’t answer that. I will only speak about the game, nothing else.”

Zidane recently fueled rumours by praising Pogba and seemingly opening the door for a future move to Madrid.

Zidane said: “He brings so much and there are few players who bring as much as he does.

“He’s a midfielder who knows how to defend and how to attack.

“But he is not my player, he is at Manchester.

“He has always said that, after Manchester, Madrid has always interested him. So when his experience at Manchester ends, why not come here to Madrid?”

