Paul Pogba has reportedly offered his services to Atletico Madrid as the outgoing Juventus player puts the feelers out to find a new team.

The former Manchester United midfielder could return to football in March after his four-year drug ban was slashed to 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Pogba, who will be allowed to start training again in January, will leave Juve at the end of November after both parties mutually agreed to end his contract 18 months early.

Reports suggest the 31-year-old has received offers from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer, as the Frenchman wants to remain in Europe.

Now, El Nacional claims Pogba – who is set to become a free agent – has offered himself to Atletico Madrid, with the La Liga team seeking reinforcements in the middle of the park.

However, the report adds Diego Simeone’s side wants ‘nothing to do’ with the 2018 World Cup winner, with the manager not keen on recruiting ‘experiments’. While they may not be interested, Pogba is said to be wanted by Villarreal – who sit fourth in the Spanish top-flight.

Elsewhere, the former Le Havre youth player has also been linked with Newcastle United and West Ham, and would allegedly even be welcomed back at United.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘significantly improve’ January bid for ‘essential’ Barcelona star as Amorim learns vast sum to push deal through

Pogba looking to rebuild

Pogba has already served 13 months of his ban, with the France international suspended from football in September 2023 after testing positive for testosterone.

The 6ft 3in player admitted he considered retiring from the sport earlier on in his ban but has now averred to play on and rekindle his career.

Reports suggest he still harbours desires to play for his country again, and staying in Europe – rather than going to Saudi or the MLS – may help towards achieving that goal.

After his suspension was shortened, he said: “I would just like to be on the pitch, any pitch. I am still the same player with a different hunger, more motivated and more hungry.

“I will appreciate the game more than before because the game has been taken away from me. I realise how important it is for me.”

It remains to be seen who will take a chance on the former Juventus and United man.

Atletico star in demand

The Spanish giants are reportedly interested in signing United winger Alejandro Garnacho, and may be prepared to offer midfielder Pablo Barrios as part of the deal.

The Red Devils are said to be considering the proposal but want around €60m (£50m, $63.2m). Atletico, though, believe the 20-year-old is worth €40m (£33m, $42.2m).

While United are mulling over a swap deal, Chelsea reportedly want to sign the 21-year-old outright. Incidentally, there is a feeling he could be signed for around €60m (£50m, $65m).

However, he has also been credited with interest from Liverpool, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Finally, Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the youngster as they try and find a replacement for the injured Rodri.

Pogba has more to give or is he on the decline?

Pogba’s talent was plain to see, but it could be argued things have, somewhat, gone down hill for him since guiding France to their World Cup triumph in Russia more than six years ago – when he was 25.