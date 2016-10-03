Pogba reveals hopes of securing ‘dream’ Arsenal move

Paul Pogba’s brother, Florentin, has said he is hoping to catch Arsenal’s eye with his performances for Ligue 1 club Saint Etienne.

Florentin, 26, was asked about the prospect of one day facing his younger brother in the Premier League and revealed it would be a childhood dream to run out for the Gunners.

“This is the dream I had since I was a kid,” he told Telefoot. “I had a few opportunities during the last transfer window but it did not materialise.

“I am waiting, I am patient and I want to continue my good performances with my club that would allow me to go. I love Arsenal.”

Florentin has also had his say on how brother Paul has settled back in to life at Manchester United, branding him the “image” of the team.