Pogba reveals reaction of PSG squad after CL defeat to Man Utd

Paul Pogba has revealed that the PSG squad were “disgusted” that they were knocked out by Manchester United in the Champions League.

The stunning 3-1 victory meant Ole Gunnar Solskjaer became the first boss in European Cup history to overturn a 2-0 first-leg home defeat with United going through to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Marcus Rashford’s last-gasp penalty gave them a historic victory in Paris with the players, Neymar in particular, reacting badly over the decision to award the spot-kick.

Pogba has several team-mates in the France international set-up that were involved for PSG that night, including Kylian Mbappe, and the United midfielder has revealed what they have said about the match.

“Yes, we talked about it a bit [with the PSG players],” Pogba said.

“Yes, they are disgusted, but it is behind all that, we laugh and it’s over.”

Meanwhile, Pogba also threw his weight behind Solskjaer to land the manager’s job on a permanent basis at Old Trafford

“Of course we want him [Solskjaer] to stay. The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.”

