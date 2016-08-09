Pogba signs for Man Utd: A look at the British transfer fee records

As you will be aware unless you have been living under a rock for the last week, Paul Pogba has become a Manchester United player.

His fee will smash the world record transfer fee for the fourth time in 10 years as he moves back to Old Trafford on a five-year deal. Below is a breakdown of all the record transfers involving British clubs.

Alan Shearer – 1996: £15million (Blackburn to Newcastle)

After an impressive Euro 96 – where he top-scored with five goals – and firing Blackburn to the title in 1995, Shearer moved to hometown club Newcastle. He became their record scorer, netting 206 times, and is the Premier League’s all-time leading marksman on 260.

Nicolas Anelka – 1999: £22million (Arsenal to Real Madrid)

The Gunners made a healthy profit on the striker they had bought for £500,000 from Paris St Germain barely two years earlier. Anelka scored 28 goals for Arsenal, winning the double in 1998 after scoring in their FA Cup final win over Newcastle. Returned to England 18 months later with a loan move to Liverpool.

Juan Sebastian Veron – 2001: £28.1million (Lazio to Manchester United)

The Argentina international was supposed to be a crown jewel for Sir Alex Ferguson when he signed for a British record but he flopped and was shipped out two years later to Chelsea – where he also underperformed – for £15million.

Rio Ferdinand – 2002: £30million (Leeds to Manchester United)

The England centre-back, who became the world’s most expensive defender when he joined Leeds from West Ham for £18million in 2000, was involved in a second big-money move two years later when Manchester United forked out £30million. Enjoyed 12 largely successful years at Old Trafford, winning six Premier League titles, before playing a season with QPR and then retiring in 2015.

Andriy Shevchenko – 2006: £30.8million (AC Milan to Chelsea)

Just nine league goals represented an awful return for such a big outlay as Roman Abramovich’s dream to bring Shevchenko to Stamford Bridge turned into a nightmare. Spent the final season of his three-year Blues spell loaned back to Milan, before returning to his first club, Dynamo Kiev, in 2009 and retiring after Euro 2012.

Robinho – 2008: £32.5million (Real Madrid to Manchester City)

Brazilian signed a four-year contract on September 1, 2008 – the day the Manchester club were bought out by the Abu Dhabi United Group – but failed to impress and within 18 months had been shipped out on loan back to former club Santos. Went on to join AC Milan in summer 2010 for £15million.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 2009: £80million (Manchester United to Real Madrid)

Real Madrid signed one of the ultimate Galacticos in a then-world record deal. One league title and two Champions League crowns later – after ending his first season trophyless – he helped Portugal to Euro 2016 glory this summer.

Gareth Bale – 2013: £85.3million (Tottenham to Real Madrid)

Real Madrid set another record fee when they took the Wales international from Tottenham three years ago and he has helped them win two Champions League titles. Has netted 47 goals in 81 appearances for the capital club, but LaLiga has so far eluded him.

Paul Pogba – 2016: £89million (Juventus to Manchester United)

Four years after he left Old Trafford as a teenager, France midfielder Pogba signed a five-year contract when United agreed to pay a world record fee.