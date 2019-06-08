Pogba situation at Man Utd labelled an ‘utter shambles’

Paul Pogba’s current situation at Manchester United is an “utter shambles”, according to former Liverpool star Steve Nicol.

Pogba is reportedly keen on a move away from Old Trafford this summer and said earlier this year that it would be a dream for any player to play for Real Madrid.

And Nicol, working as a pundit for ESPN said: “It’s a complete and utter shambles. Even the other players must be wondering what’s going to go on.

“[Ole Gunnar] Solskjaer’s been saying that there’s going to be miss changes.

“There’s been, as far as I’m aware, unless I’ve been under a rock somewhere, then nobody’s left, nobody’s come in, and we just don’t know.

“The thing’s a shambles, you’ve got your supposed best player wanting out. What a mess.”

But Nicol still believes United should try and convince the player to stay, adding: “Yeah, I’d keep him. I don’t see how they can get rid of him without losing money for a start.

“And at the end of the day they’re in a position now where they’re going to have to speculate on a lot of players.

“There’s not that many guarantees that they can go and buy and bring to Manchester United to make them, number one a top-four team, and make them a team that can compete for the Champions League.

“They’re going to have to speculate, so I think you have to keep him.”

Read more: United’s move for Dan James only materialised after they were priced out of transfer for Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!