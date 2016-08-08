Pogba undergoing medical before completing Man Utd return

Paul Pogba has arrived at Manchester United’s Aon Training Complex to begin his medical ahead of a proposed world-record transfer.

United on Sunday announced the France midfielder had been granted permission to have the medical in order finalise the deal and Press Association Sport understands a fee of 105million euros (£89million) has been agreed.

That figure – which does not include certain costs such as agents fees – beats the current world-record transfer fee of an estimated £85million that Real Madrid paid Tottenham for Gareth Bale in 2013.

An important passenger has just touched down at the airport. Can anyone guess who it might be? pic.twitter.com/1HDsXzE7NN — Manchester Airport (@manairport) August 8, 2016

It is expected, if all goes well with the medical, that an official announcement that Pogba is once again a United player will follow on either Tuesday or Wednesday.

Pogba – whose arrival in the country was signalled by a tweet from Manchester Airport – entered Carrington in a red and black Chevrolet. His mother arrived shortly after in another club car.

The 23-year-old left United for Juventus in 2012 having made just seven senior appearances in all competitions for the Premier League club, all from the bench.

Since then he has helped Juve win four Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia twice, while the Old Lady also reached the 2014-15 Champions League final, and he was part of the France side which finished runners-up at Euro 2016.

Regarding Pogba, United boss Jose Mourinho said after Sunday’s Community Shield victory over Leicester: ”United is the perfect club to bring him to the level he wants to be.

”The Premier League is the perfect habitat for that. If you want to be the best player in the world, if you go to Barcelona or Real Madrid you are in trouble because I don’t think the other two big guys (Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo) will let you.

”Here he is in the most seen, worldwide, championship which is absolutely incredible, with a team which wants to bring Manchester United to the top again. We have everything to give him and we know the reasons why he wants to come to us.

”Money he would get at any big club. He comes because he knows the club, knows the city, many of the players and wants to be an important part of the project. Hopefully everything goes well.”