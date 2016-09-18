Pogba was screaming at Man Utd players for their errors – Kuyt

Paul Pogba was “screaming and shouting” at his Manchester United team-mates for their errors in their Europa League defeat to Feyenoord, according to Dirk Kuyt.

Pogba struggled on his European debut for United, as Jose Mourinho’s side were beaten 1-0 by the Eredivisie leaders.

The Frenchman started in a midfield three for the first time since rejoining United in a world-record £89.3million deal, but flattered to deceive.

In an interview with the Daily Mirror, former Liverpool forward Kuyt says that the 23-year-old was rather vocal during the defeat, often complaining at his team-mates over their mistakes.

“All I heard during the first half against United was Pogba screaming and shouting at his own players,” Kuyt said. “And when it was half-time, he was shouting at them all even louder.

“He was screaming at them about the things which were not going right for the team. The thing about United is that they only know one way to play.

“We waited for them to attack and stayed very compact as a team because we knew that if you attack them from the beginning then you run into a knife.

“They love to counter-attack. But, if you stop them doing that, then you know that you will always get chances against them.”